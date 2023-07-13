BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: July heat tempered by spotty afternoon storms

By Bruce Katz
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The July heat continues with the only cooling will be from some cloud cover and spotty late morning and afternoon storms. Most of the region will reach low 90s through the Noon hour just like the past few days.

Rising heat into the afternoon will help storms develop across the region heading into the afternoon. Look for a few heavy down pours with about 40% coverage across southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast through Saturday.. High temperatures will rise into the lower to mid 90s. Feels like in the 102-106° range. Once the storms begin to form we will see more cloud cover and storms will help cool temperatures into the late afternoon. The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory as we still expect feels like values to reach 108-110. Not much change expected as we head into the weekend. Sunday we may see a slight uptick in rain as a disturbance rolls through the area.

