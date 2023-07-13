Bruce: July heat tempered by spotty afternoon storms

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The July heat continues with the only cooling will be from some cloud cover and spotty late morning and afternoon storms. Most of the region will reach low 90s through the Noon hour just like the past few days.

Bruce: The only way to beat the heat will be spotty late morning and pm storms. Otherwise temps will top out in the mid 90s as heat index readings feel like 103-108°.A rinse and repeat forecast for the next few days. pic.twitter.com/7hFi3d8oYW — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) July 13, 2023

Rising heat into the afternoon will help storms develop across the region heading into the afternoon. Look for a few heavy down pours with about 40% coverage across southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast through Saturday.. High temperatures will rise into the lower to mid 90s. Feels like in the 102-106° range. Once the storms begin to form we will see more cloud cover and storms will help cool temperatures into the late afternoon. The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory as we still expect feels like values to reach 108-110. Not much change expected as we head into the weekend. Sunday we may see a slight uptick in rain as a disturbance rolls through the area.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.