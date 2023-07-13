BBB Accredited Business
Causeway toll increase will go into effect Nov. 1

By Rob Masson
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The price to travel to New Orleans from the North Shore across the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway will increase this fall.

Tolls will increase from $5 to $6 for cash customers, and from $3 to $3.40 for those with toll tags.

Officials say the increased toll is less than expected and necessary to combat rising insurance, fuel, and labor costs.

Tolls will increase from $5 to $6 for cash customers, and from $3 to $3.40 for those with toll tags.(GNOEC)
Tolls will increase from $5 to $6 for cash customers, and from $3 to $3.40 for those with toll tags.(GNOEC)

In 2017, the toll jumped from $3 to $5, or from $2 to $3 for those with toll tags, when a $100 million safety program was implemented.

While operational costs may increase, the Causeway’s safety measures have been successful.

Guardrails on the southbound span were raised by 21 inches to prevent rollovers into Lake Pontchartrain, which has resulted in only 13 incidents since implementation.

Additionally, 14 new safety pullout lanes were created, reducing rear-end accidents caused by disabled vehicles from 62 in 2017 to 29 last year.

