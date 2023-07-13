Energy Secretary Granholm visits La; announces funding to increase energy efficient construction

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Governor John Bel Edwards looked on construction workers in training constructed framing for a structure at the Home Builders Institute in Kenner.

After touring the HBI’s Build Strong Academy, Granholm announced $90 million in Department of Energy grants that will help states and cities implement updated building codes to make homes and other buildings more energy efficient. Louisiana will receive $1.6 million of the funds.

The focus on greener construction is happening as a labor shortage persists in Louisiana and across the country.

“You are going to be needed, it is a hot job market for those who are building,” said Granholm to the trainees at the Home Builders Institute.

Gov. Edwards agrees.

“We need more skilled labor,” he said.

Ed Brady is President and CEO of the Home Builders Institute. He said they are trying to change perceptions about construction jobs.

“You can go into a trade right out of high school and by the time your friend gets out of school you’re making more money than they’ll ever make,” said Brady.

Last year the legislature approved new building codes and Granholm applauded Gov. Edwards and the legislature for taking that step.

“You guys have adopted the next generation building codes,” she said.

Edwards said tougher building codes will help the environment and homeowners.

“It doesn’t just reduce the carbon footprint which is incredibly important it actually makes the homes more livable, more comfortable and saves money over the life of that home through lower energy bills,” he said.

Rep. Foy Gadberry, R-West Monroe sponsored the legislation.

“I personally have a home that’s really energy efficient, so it kind of spurred me on to run this bill through,” said Gadberry.

Amid the ongoing insurance crisis in Louisiana Granholm and Edwards believe building stronger and better will help with insurance costs.

“These new building codes are incredibly important because you can go and look on the ground after a storm and you will see one house that is completely destroyed and right next to it a house that looks in perfect order, that new house was built to a higher standard. It is easier and cheaper to insure it,” said Edwards.

Granholm said, “It’s going to save them money on insurance, insurance that will not come unless the insurers can feel like it’s not a huge risk and that building code for those new ones that will give them that assurance.”

Edwards also welcomes the federal investment in Louisiana and the training that is underway at the Home Builder’s Institute.

“This actually helps because we’re going to have more skilled laborers familiar with the technology necessary to implement these building codes which will reduce homeowners’ costs, make homes more affordable but also take 25% of the demand on the grid over time,” said Edwards.

Louisiana will launch a grant program in the fall to help people harden their roofs against hurricanes. And that will required skilled laborers as will a lot of federally-funded infrastructure work.

“Will we have enough? This is a long runway; this is a generational problem. We’ve been pushing people into four-year colleges for decades,” said Brady.

But Brady says they are working hard to increase the number of construction workers.

“We do a research paper every year about the 2.2 million empty jobs over the next three years. That’s a big lift. We can’t build homes, we can’t repair homes, we can’t build infrastructure if we don’t have the skilled labor, so this at the Build Strong Academy is a small piece of the very large pie that we have to bring young people into the trades,” said Brady.

