Family marks one year since Houma toddler slain, body found in trash can

THIBODAUX (WVUE) - One year on, the family of Houma toddler Ezekiel Harry gathered at the young boy’s grave site to mark the anniversary and renew their calls for justice in the case.

The 2-year-old was slain, his body found in a city trash can on July 12, 2022, following a large search effort.

Autopsy results later confirmed Harry died of severe blunt force trauma to the head. His mother, then 28-year-old Maya Jones, and Jones’ live-in boyfriend Jermaine Robinson, then 36-years-old, were later arrested for the crime.

Both Jones and Robinson continue to await trial on first-degree murder charges and obstruction of justice charges.

“He was a very friendly, happy baby,” said Cynthia Harry, Ezekiel’s grandmother. “He been on my mind the last [few] weeks.”

The family came together in Thibodaux at the site where Ezekiel is buried. His small grave was adorned with flowers and a photo of his smiling face which he was so known for.

After police released the results of an autopsy report on the death of Harry, FOX 8 reported Robinson was in and out of the Lafourche Parish criminal justice system, facing a 2017 charge of distribution of drugs and a 2009 charge of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile. Robinson pled guilty to both charges.

Much scrutiny of Louisiana’s child welfare system came following Harry’s death, with Houma State Senator Mike Fesi vowing to investigate the circumstances.

When FOX 8 spoke with neighbors living near the home, they reported suspected abuse, screaming and yelling coming from the home.

“You can hear it inside my house, to the point that I had to move my daughter out of her room. Her room is in the upstairs corner of my house, and it was so bad that she couldn’t sleep at night,” said Sara Plaisance last year.

Plaisance lives in the home across the street, and said she called the police out to the home several times.

“To know that we could lose a 2 year old to a beating like this, to lose his life, that we have a lot of work to do from inside our families and inside our souls,” Fesi said. “There’s no reason for this kind of action, and we got a lot of work to do in many other areas when it comes to just learning what’s the reasoning for the violence.”

Fesi introduced, and got passed, Senate Bill 64, also known as “Ezekiel’s Law.”

Ezekiel’s Law establishes a subcommittee under the Children’s Cabinet called the Partners in Protecting Children Subcommittee. The Children’s Cabinet is directly under Gov. John Bel Edwards and is responsible for funding programs that provide services to children and families.

“What the law strictly does is have them required to meet four times a year, once a quarter, and to discuss the situations, what we can improve on, to make [Louisiana] a safer place for our children that are in trouble in different ways, whether it be with the parents or on their own,” Fesi said.

The law was passed unanimously through both the Louisiana House and Senate, signed by Gov. Edwards on Tuesday and set to take effect on August 1.

Meanwhile, both Jones and Robinson continue to await trial, which is tentatively set for November 13.

