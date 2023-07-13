BBB Accredited Business
Former LSU tennis player Neal Skupski advances to Wimbledon doubles finals

Neal Skupski & Wesley Koolhoof advance to the Wimbledon doubles final.
Neal Skupski & Wesley Koolhoof advance to the Wimbledon doubles final.(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LONDON (WAFB) - Former LSU All-American Neal Skupski and Dutch teammate Wesley Koolhof have advanced to the Wimbledon doubles finals.

Skupski and Koolhof are the top-ranked doubles team at Wimbledon and defeated India’s Rohan Bopanna and Australian Matthew Ebden 7-5 6-4 to reach their first Wimbledon final.

The top seeds have never won a Grand Slam together having teamed up 18 months ago.

The duo will meet 15th seeds Argentinian Horacio Zeballos and Marcel Granollers of Spain in Saturday’s final on Centre Court.

