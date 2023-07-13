Mandeville city council makes significant amendments to Sucette Harbor ordinance

MANDEVILLE (WVUE) - Heated debate was tabled in Mandeville Wednesday night as the details of Sucette Habor, a multi-million dollar potential development on the lakefront, were hashed.

But not before the city council voted to alter the potential plans significantly.

The main argument made by residents in opposition was that there are too many planned apartment units on the property.

Councilman Jason Zuckerman proposed an amendment to cut the number essentially in half from 178 units to 90.

“I think is 90 too many,” said one resident, ‘and I think we had a green space for our children, for the schools, for the elderly, for all of us.”

The developers, Woodward Interests, were not pleased and opposed the amendment.

They argued that their plan of 178 rental units fully complies with the city’s laws, and that they have run comprehensive analyses on the density level within their land parcel is allowed through the city’s Comprehensive Land Use Regulations Ordinance (CLURO).

They say they even brought down their number from 210 units to178 to fall even lower on the scale.

But Zuckerman countered the number with his calculations, and with the 3 to 2 vote, 90 units became the new rule.

“I’ve never seen a record of someone so arbitrarily calculating density. It’s all recorded. We are absolutely against your calculation,” said Paul Harrison, representing the developers. “Every project in town has gone through an analysis under CLURO, not Mr. Zuckerman’s personal opinion on how he divided the land in half to get to a number where it looks more dense than it is.”

No votes were made on the future of Sucette Harbor by the council Wednesday; the meeting was only intended to address zoning concerns.

Several residents used public comment to bring up their operational worries. If and when developers break ground, they ask how noise, parking, and traffic would be addressed.

What remains to be seen is how greatly this unit reduction would affect the business plan of Woodward Interests.

