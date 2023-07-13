Nicondra: Afternoon storms help manage heat

Another round of hot weather setting up across the region today. Most of the region will reach low 90s through the Noon hour just like the past few days. Rising heat into the afternoon will help storms develop across the region heading into the afternoon. Look for a few heavy down pours with about 40% coverage across southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. High temperatures will spike around 94. Once the storms begin to form we will see more cloud cover and storms will help cool temperatures into the late afternoon. The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory as we still expect feels like values to reach 108-110. Not much change expected as we head into the weekend.

