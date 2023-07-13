Same story, different day in weather

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s called the doldrums of summer as the weather doesn’t change much at this time of year and that will remain true for the next several days.

Today will be just like the past few as heat levels rise through the morning leading to the afternoon storms popping across the region. Highs jump to around 94 before we start to see more cloud cover and cooling storms out there. That spike in the heat is the reason for the Heat Advisory as we should see feels like values top out around 108-110. The heat does trend down the second half of the day, especially if you get stormed on and boy do the storms help at this time of year.

Little change is expected through the weekend on into next week. I am seeing signs in the long range forecast that the heat ridge out in the West will try to build closer to us. If that happens, we likely lose the rain chances and send our heat levels higher. We’ll see!

A weak low spinning around the North Atlantic continues to be monitored by the National Hurricane Center. It will have zero impact on anyone.

