Why the Chicago-area tornadoes are rare but not unheard-of

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - When a line of storms tore through parts of northern Illinois Wednesday evening, it sent tornado sirens blaring through areas that haven’t heard those sounds in years.

A tornado was visually confirmed at O’Hare International where warehouses nearby were damaged. It sent passengers scrambling to shelter with hundreds of flights disrupted. Several homes and businesses have been heavily damaged and many large trees were uprooted. Luckily, no injuries have been reported.

The storms were a part of a larger complex that started around 5 PM and ended at about 8 PM. This wasn’t a long-lived event, but it led the National Weather Service to survey nine areas for suspected tornadoes.

Areas the NWS will survey to determine how strong the winds were. (WVUE Fox 8)

Tornadoes are rare for the Chicago area but not unheard-of. Before Wednesday, Cook Count has seen 61 tornadoes since 1950. That’s less than one per year.

There’s a common misconception that tornadoes can’t happen in large cities. One reason is their height. They can be on average up to a mile high. There are no buildings tall enough to stop a tornado in its tracks.

Lake Michigan does have an influence on the Chicago area’s weather but it doesn’t always protect it from tornadoes. The cool lake breeze in the spring can help suppress tornado development. But in the summer, the water is warm enough to actually aid in tornadic activity.

Chicago and northern Illinois don’t see as many tornadoes because of where they’re located. There are other areas in the county that are more prone to tornadic activity due to the normal clashing of warm, moist air with cool, dry air. While tornadoes can happen anywhere, the fact that an outbreak happened in the Chicago area is potentially historic.

Areas more likely to see tornadoes. (WVUE Fox 8)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.