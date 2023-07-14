BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Arrest made in connection with Robert De Niro’s grandson’s death, reports say

FILE - Robert De Niro, left, and his daughter Drena De Niro appear at the 20th annual Hollywood...
FILE - Robert De Niro, left, and his daughter Drena De Niro appear at the 20th annual Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Nov. 6, 2016. Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, a grandson of Robert De Niro and Diahnne Abbott, died at age 19 earlier this month. His mother, Drena De Niro, announced the news Monday in an Instagram post. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Gray News) - A 20-year-old woman is facing charges in connection with the suspected overdose death of Robert De Niro’s grandson, news outlets in New York reported.

Sofia Haley Marks was arrested Thursday evening on federal drug distribution charges, law enforcement sources told the media.

ABC7 in New York said the woman is believed to have sold drugs to 19-year-old Leandro De Niro Rodriguez before his death.

Marks is expected to appear Friday in federal court, NBC New York reported.

De Niro Rodriguez was found dead in his Lower Manhattan apartment on July 2.

His mother, Drena De Niro, announced his death the following day on Instagram and blamed drugs, though an official cause of death hasn’t been released in the case.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelby Latino will return to anchor two new Fox 8 shows this fall.
Shelby Latino returns to anchor two new Fox 8 shows this fall
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
3-year-old struck, killed after falling from tractor in Folsom, deputies say
3-year-old struck, killed after falling from tractor in Folsom, deputies say
A large oak tree being trimmed snapped in half, injuring at least one person in Jackson Square...
16-year-old critically injured after large oak tree snaps in half, crashes in Jackson Square
FILE - An Amber Alert for a missing 9-month-old in Alabama was canceled after she was found...
Missing 9-month-old found alive, Amber Alert canceled

Latest News

India launched its third lunar mission on Friday, seeking to become the fourth country to...
Crowds cheer as India launches a lander and rover to explore the moon’s south pole
Reported meteor falls across South Louisiana skies early Friday morning
Reported meteor falls across South Louisiana skies early Friday morning
Reported meteor falls across South Louisiana skies early Friday morning
Reported meteor falls across South Louisiana skies early Friday morning
IRS leaders said they collected $38 million in delinquent taxes from more than 175 high-income...
IRS says it collected $38 million from more than 175 high-income tax delinquents