High heat heading into the weekend

Highs will continue to top out in the middle 90s
NOLA Weekend Forecast
NOLA Weekend Forecast
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The forecast usually doesn’t bring much excitement in the middle of July and this weekend will be a reminder of that.

It’s going to be hot! That’s the best way to put the forecast as we round out the week and head into the upcoming weekend. Highs will soar into the middle 90s this afternoon with heat index values topping out between 108 and 112. That’s why we have the Heat Advisory up again today and this advisory will likely be with us for quite some time. Rain chances aren’t zero but they aren’t great either, a 20% chance for a storm remains.

Little will change this weekend until we get to Sunday afternoon. That’s when I’m expecting a much better shot at storms which may close out the weekend on a stormy note. Rain chances increase to 60% by Sunday.

Next week I’m still seeing signs in the pattern that we go mostly dry and get a bit hotter. Upper 90s will be a possibility as that heat ridge out in the West nudges closer to us.

Newly formed Subtropical Storm Don has developed in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. It will spin north into the colder water this weekend. All is quiet for the rest of the tropics.

