International dessert drink shop, Bambū, opens in Metairie

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
METAIRIE, La (WVUE) - Move over bubble tea, chè (CH-AY-AH) is coming to town.

A Jefferson Parish couple celebrated the ribbon-cutting of the first Bambū in Louisiana. Bambū serves chè, a traditional Vietnamese dessert beverage similar to soup or pudding.

Duyan Nguyen, co-founder of the new franchise in Metairie said, “My wife, Pauline, and I are honored to be a part of this legacy by opening the first authentic Vietnamese Chè dessert shop in New Orleans.”

Jefferson Parish Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken said the vibrant business is a win for Jefferson Parish and Louisiana.

“Small businesses are at the heart of the Jefferson Parish economy. I commend Pauline and Duyan for their entrepreneurial spirit and vision in bringing the first shop of its kind to the state. We are truly excited to support Bambū Metairie and look forward to their success.”

If trying chè isn’t your thing, Bambu also serves Vietnamese coffee, smoothies, and teas. You can visit drinkbambu.com to check out their menu.

