Island Strong Music Festival unites communities to rebuild Grand Isle after Hurricane Ida

Second annual music festival serves as a fundraiser for Grand Isle’s recovery efforts
By Marchaund Jones and David Jones
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GRAND ISLE, La. (WVUE) - The Island Strong Music Festival is back for its second year, bringing together individuals from across the region and country to support the ongoing rebuilding efforts of Grand Isle in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

The festival, currently underway in Grand Isle, promises a weekend of lively music, vibrant vendors, and delicious local cuisine, all in the spirit of rebuilding and revitalizing the community.

With its focus on fundraising, the Island Strong Music Festival aims to contribute to the restoration of Grand Isle by channeling all proceeds towards crucial projects such as constructing a new ballpark for the children and implementing improved drainage systems. Visitors enjoy a memorable experience and actively participate in the community’s recovery by attending the festival.

Speaking about the festival’s significance, Mayor David Camardelle expressed his delight in seeing the event return for a second year.

“We have so much stuff to fix in our community. It takes about 18-24 months to get your money from the federal government,” he said. “That’s why these guys got together and said let’s do something to help our people.”

Throughout the festival, attendees will be treated to an impressive lineup of live rock music, complemented by a diverse array of vendors offering their wares.

The aroma of freshly prepared shrimp po’ boys filled the air, tantalizing taste buds and showcasing the unique culinary offerings of the region. The festival truly captures the essence of the community and provides a platform for people to come together and celebrate Grand Isle’s resilience.

Matthew Rivere, the event coordinator, emphasized the collaborative effort required to make the festival a reality.

“It’s a great feeling just to see the people from all across the South come down here,” he said. “We know it’s a special place, we’re not going to let it go anywhere; it don’t matter where we’re from.”

The Island Strong Music Festival commenced at 4 p.m. and will run through Saturday. Live music performances will take place each evening until 11 p.m., ensuring a lively atmosphere and ample opportunity for festival-goers to enjoy the sounds of talented musicians while contributing to a worthy cause.

Organizers kindly request that attendees make a small donation upon entry to help support the ongoing rebuilding efforts in Grand Isle

