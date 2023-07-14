Jefferson Parish leaders announce transportation upgrades for Metairie Road district

METAIRIE (WVUE) - On Thursday (July 13), Jefferson Parish council members and other officials announced major transportation upgrades for the Metairie Road District. Residents feel the sting of getting stopped at the Metairie Road train tracks.

That’s why leaders developed a new app called Move Metairie Tracking Forward. It lets drivers know when a train is crossing those tracks.

Chris Moran works at Parish Line Bistro Bar, across the street from the Metairie Road tracks. He said waiting for that train is not pleasant.

“If you’re running late, it’s definitely a pain,” Moran said. “I’m one of those people if I see it, I just turn around and go another way because you never know if you’re stopped for five minutes or 25 minutes.”

Metairie native Herbert Moore, one of the app’s developers, said he wants to give residents more options to dodge the train.

“I think it’s going to be wonderful for the residents in the area,” Moore said. “They can make a decision and change the route to maybe stay on I-10 or go to Veterans or some other way, instead of being stuck in a possible train crossing.”

The app provides real-time information about trains at the Metairie Road Crossing. This app is the first of its kind in the US.

Jefferson Parish Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken said she hopes it expands beyond Metairie.

“I want to make sure we expand it to the West Bank of Jefferson Parish and other crossings on the East Bank. I’ve also talked to people in neighboring parishes. They want this app developed for their communities.”

