Lil Dizzy’s Cafe catering van stolen; business seeks help locating it

Future of Lil Dizzy's Restaurant
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The crew from the popular Treme soul food restaurant Lil Dizzy’s is turning to social media for help in locating their catering van after it was reported stolen earlier this week.

The business says that the van is a white 2009 Chevy Express with plate number N009157.

They are asking anyone with information to call 504-766-8687.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

