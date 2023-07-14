Lil Dizzy’s Cafe catering van stolen; business seeks help locating it

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The crew from the popular Treme soul food restaurant Lil Dizzy’s is turning to social media for help in locating their catering van after it was reported stolen earlier this week.

The business says that the van is a white 2009 Chevy Express with plate number N009157.

They are asking anyone with information to call 504-766-8687.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.