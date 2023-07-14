Massive power outages affect thousands of Entergy customers in Orleans Parish
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Nearly 12,000 customers were without power in New Orleans Friday (July 14) morning, according to Entergy’s outage map online.
The map shows a significant amount of outages in Uptown and extending into parts of Mid-City.
Entergy has not determined a cause for the outages at this time and an estimated time for restoration is to be determined.
