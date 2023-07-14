Motorcyclist killed after striking guard rail on I-10 East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a fatal motorcycle accident on I-10 East at Chef Menteur Highway.

Police say around 3:40 p.m., a male motorcycle operator struck a guardrail and was declared deceased at the scene.

Traffic on I-10 East is being diverted at Downman Road, and motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

No further information is currently available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.