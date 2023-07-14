BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Motorcyclist killed after striking guard rail on I-10 East

Police lights and caution tape.f
Police lights and caution tape.f(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a fatal motorcycle accident on I-10 East at Chef Menteur Highway.

Police say around 3:40 p.m., a male motorcycle operator struck a guardrail and was declared deceased at the scene.

Traffic on I-10 East is being diverted at Downman Road, and motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

No further information is currently available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelby Latino will return to anchor two new Fox 8 shows this fall.
Shelby Latino returns to anchor two new Fox 8 shows this fall
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
3-year-old struck, killed after falling from tractor in Folsom, deputies say
3-year-old struck, killed after falling from tractor in Folsom, deputies say
A large oak tree being trimmed snapped in half, injuring at least one person in Jackson Square...
16-year-old critically injured after large oak tree snaps in half, crashes in Jackson Square
FILE - An Amber Alert for a missing 9-month-old in Alabama was canceled after she was found...
Missing 9-month-old found alive, Amber Alert canceled

Latest News

A Jefferson Parish couple celebrated the ribbon-cutting of the first Bambū in Louisiana
International dessert drink shop, Bambū, opens in Metairie
Giant fireball lights up skies across America, Louisiana among witnesses
Giant fireball lights up skies across America, Louisiana among witnesses
FILE - FBI officials walk towards the crime scene at Mountain Mushroom Farm, Tuesday, Jan. 24,...
Six months. 28 mass killings in the US. That’s the worst yet, and all but one case involved guns
15 year old Keana Khan (black) teaches our FOX 8 producer, Caitlin (red) a Brazilian jiu-jitsu...
NOLA gym teaches David to beat Goliath