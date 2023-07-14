Motorcyclist killed after striking guard rail on I-10 East
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a fatal motorcycle accident on I-10 East at Chef Menteur Highway.
Police say around 3:40 p.m., a male motorcycle operator struck a guardrail and was declared deceased at the scene.
Traffic on I-10 East is being diverted at Downman Road, and motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.
No further information is currently available.
