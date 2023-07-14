New video shows large branches snapping 10 days before teen was injured in Jackson Square

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New video obtained by Fox 8 shows the moments the first large tree branch snapped in Jackson Square, over a week before a teenager was critically injured by a second branch falling from the same tree.

The video was captured on June 27 around 9:30 a.m. on a public-owned camera facing the Upper Pontalba Apartment building on the edge of Jackson Square.

In the video, a security guard is seen walking through the frame when the branch snaps and falls right behind them.

Two people walking in front of the Pontalba stop in their tracks, surprised by the commotion.

Ten days later, on July 7, an even larger portion of the oak tree crashed on historic Jackson Square, critically injuring a 16-year-old boy.

See also: Local artist witnesses aftermath of large tree that split apart, leaving a 16-year-old critically injured

The boy’s family tapped personal injury attorney Morris Bart to sue the City of New Orleans.

The attorney said the boy and his family were tourists from the San Antonio area, and the teen remains hospitalized in the intensive care unit with a severe brain injury.

The lead arborist at NOLA Tree Solutions says tree collapses like the one in Jackson Square are rare.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.