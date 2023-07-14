BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

New video shows large branches snapping 10 days before teen was injured in Jackson Square

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New video obtained by Fox 8 shows the moments the first large tree branch snapped in Jackson Square, over a week before a teenager was critically injured by a second branch falling from the same tree.

The video was captured on June 27 around 9:30 a.m. on a public-owned camera facing the Upper Pontalba Apartment building on the edge of Jackson Square.

In the video, a security guard is seen walking through the frame when the branch snaps and falls right behind them.

Two people walking in front of the Pontalba stop in their tracks, surprised by the commotion.

Ten days later, on July 7, an even larger portion of the oak tree crashed on historic Jackson Square, critically injuring a 16-year-old boy.

See also: Local artist witnesses aftermath of large tree that split apart, leaving a 16-year-old critically injured

The boy’s family tapped personal injury attorney Morris Bart to sue the City of New Orleans.

The attorney said the boy and his family were tourists from the San Antonio area, and the teen remains hospitalized in the intensive care unit with a severe brain injury.

The lead arborist at NOLA Tree Solutions says tree collapses like the one in Jackson Square are rare.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelby Latino will return to anchor two new Fox 8 shows this fall.
Shelby Latino returns to anchor two new Fox 8 shows this fall
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
3-year-old struck, killed after falling from tractor in Folsom, deputies say
3-year-old struck, killed after falling from tractor in Folsom, deputies say
A large oak tree being trimmed snapped in half, injuring at least one person in Jackson Square...
16-year-old critically injured after large oak tree snaps in half, crashes in Jackson Square
FILE - An Amber Alert for a missing 9-month-old in Alabama was canceled after she was found...
Missing 9-month-old found alive, Amber Alert canceled

Latest News

The lead arborist at NOLA Tree Solutions says tree collapses like the one in Jackson Square are...
New video shows large tree branch snapping weeks before teen was injured in Jackson Square - clipped version
Reported meteor falls across South Louisiana skies early Friday morning
Reported meteor falls across South Louisiana skies early Friday morning
Meteor visible from SW La, in Moss Bluff. 🎥 Shelby Duhon
Burglary graphic from MGN
Multiple RVs burglarized at Hammond dealership; suspects sought