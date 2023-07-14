Nicondra: Hot and mostly dry to start the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Friday started off on a warmer note with temperatures quickly rising into the upper 80s near 90. We’ll continue to see that climb into the afternoon with highs likely reaching the middle 90s. A heat advisory is in effect through 8 pm with the expectation that most areas will feel like temperatures in the 108-113 degree range. A few down pours are possible, but expect limited coverage of only about 20 percent. The lower rain chance extends into Saturday. Sunday another disturbance will circulate past the area around high pressure to our west. We could see rain chances bumped up to 60 percent coverage helping make more of a dent in day time highs. The reprieve will be short lived with drier conditions returning into the middle of the week and temperatures soaring back into the middle 90s.

The National Hurricane Center named Subtropical Storm Don in the middle of the Atlantic. It should not be a threat to the US.

