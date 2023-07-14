NOLA gym teaches David to beat Goliath

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - If you visit NOLA BJJ on Magazine Street looking for a fight, you may want to think again.

The gym offers classes on Judo, Thai Boxing, with a focus on Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

It’s a form of grappling that combines holds and submissions to neutralize an opponent or help to defend yourself against an attacker.

“It is an incredible physical exercise,” said gym owner Mattheis Meister.

“And it also puts us in situations that are not comfortable naturally to human beings.”

NOLA BJJ now has four locations and nearly 500 students in the greater New Orleans area and is one of the oldest establishments in the state that teaches ‘Brazilian’ jiu-jitsu.

“the story of it actually is that jiu-jitsu was the fighting art of the samurai.”

“And jiu-jitsu originally encompassed all martial arts that had no weapons, and it developed almost 8 or 900 years unhindered in Japan.”

Owner Mattheis Meister is a 4th-degree black belt and owns and operates his gym with a calm demeanor.

It’s a character trait he says wasn’t always there.

“In the year 2000, we had a Brazilian black belt come to New Orleans and he asked us if we could come and teach a class and we invited him in,” said Meister.

“Of course, we were already very cocky like ‘oh yeah we got this’. This guy comes and he’s like 5 foot 3, and he just whooped our asses. And that was the beginning of our jiu-jitsu journey.”

But if jiu-jitsu originally started in Japan with the samurai, where does the word ‘Brazilian’ factor in?

“Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is a bit of a misnomer. Because it’s actually jiu-jitsu that we’re practicing, but it was refined and re-developed in Brazil by the Gracie family.”

Mattheis says he became interested in the sport just like millions of others back in 1993 during the first-ever mixed martial arts event put on by the UFC.

The winner of that tournament was Royce Gracie, a member of the family who made Brazilian jiu-jitsu world famous.

He won despite being the youngest and smallest member of the Gracie clan.

“He fought Ken Shamrock and beat Ken Shamrock. Ken Shamrock was 230 lean. He was a beast and Royce Gracie was like me, he was 170-pound guy, in a GI, fighting against a guy in tight shorts. The fight ended pretty quick.”

Meister says the difference in size between Gracie and Shamrock is what piqued his interest.

“This was the first time that every form of martial arts would come together and test each other and he ended up being the last man standing.”

Meister says instead of teaching students to be the strongest or the meanest, BJJ teaches its practitioners to be humble and steady in the face of adversity.

Also, leave your ego at the door.

“Most people will get humbled pretty quick and yes there’s a lot of dangerous stuff that we do in here, but it can be done safely with responsible instructors,” said Meister.

“It’s also very empowering for women I think because it puts you in very uncomfortable situations, you have to stay calm you have to learn to deal with them and it gives you great peace of mind.”

Keana Khan is a 15-year-old martial arts student and part-time instructor at NOLA BJJ.

“I definitely feel like this has given me confidence just as a person. I just feel safe and I feel like I know my body and I know how strong I am,” said Khan.

“I started when I was ten years old. I actually didn’t want to start jiu-jitsu. My mom was like ‘You should really do it, it’s a really cool sport. It’s good for small people.’”

Keana is a green belt, which is the highest belt you can get under the age of 16.

Next year, she’ll start her journey to becoming a black belt.

“I could get a blue belt. could go back to white belt. we don’t know.”

Keana says her mother, Soofia, wanted her to join as a way to protect herself, which didn’t take long.

“I did it for like 2 years and then I started getting stronger than her, and I was showing her the moves I was doing and I was getting a little buff, and then she said ‘I need to assert my dominance!’ So that’s when she decided to come join too.”

Soofia Khan says her daughter’s growth and confidence grew exponentially in just a few years.

“She was getting very strong. She knew how to like flip me. She could do that to me. And I never thought I could do that to anybody. But then here’s this little 12-year-old flipping like a 30-year-old woman.”

After enduring her own traumatic experience, Soofia Khan says she wanted her daughter to become stronger and more capable.

“I was assaulted and I didn’t have a way to protect myself so I really felt like I had a 10-year-old daughter and I really felt like it was really important for her to be able to protect herself.”

Now, this mother and daughter bond and train together, and the skills learned on this mat have carried over into their day-to-day lives.

“People really like it because it is a self-growth sport. And it does help with focus, it helps with keeping yourself calm,” said Soofia.

“Yeah, I feel way more confident. I feel safe. Even though if I were to be in a confrontation, I would want to run away,” said Keana.

“I think that’s one of the main things this sport has taught me. You don’t actively go searching for a fight. Like if someone is egging you on, you really want to diffuse the situation and get out of there.”

If you’re looking for a hobby or a way of life or want to try something new or become part of a community, Brazilian jiu-jitsu can be incredibly fulfilling.

But just like anything in this world, you get out of it what you put in.

“It really helped me just focus my energy into something new that fascinated the hell out of me and gave me a healthy pathway to a good life. So, I’m grateful to it,” said Meister.

To learn more about Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and how to join, visit nolabjj.com.

