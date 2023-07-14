NOPD seek public’s help in locating person of interest in homicide

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is seeking the public’s assistance in finding 20-year-old Devyn Spikes, a person of interest connected to a recent homicide. The incident occurred on July 7 at Middleboro Road and Salem Drive.

Police responded to a shooting and discovered a victim with fatal gunshot wounds. Police have identified Devyn Spikes as a person of interest and wish to speak with him regarding the case.

Although not currently wanted by the police, Devyn Spikes is believed to have vital information.

Anyone who knows Spikes’ whereabouts is urged to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

