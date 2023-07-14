BBB Accredited Business
Reported meteor falls across South Louisiana skies early Friday morning

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:32 AM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Early risers and commuters in South Louisiana were witness to an “out of this world” sight early Friday (July 14) morning as the sky was lit up with a bright light.

Those that saw the spectacle reported seeing a greenish-blueish light that lit up the black early morning sky for a matter of seconds around 4:30 a.m.

According to witness accounts of a descending object and its trajectory, it appears the object likely was a meteor.

Viewer Tess Richards, of Covington, gives us a view of the likely meteor via doorbell cam.

Unconfirmed reports of the likely meteor have poured in from as far West as New Iberia and as far East as Ocean Springs, Mississippi.

