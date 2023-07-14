BBB Accredited Business
Subtropical Storm Don forms in the middle of the Atlantic

Don is no threat to land
Subtropical Storm Don's Track
Subtropical Storm Don's Track(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A new storm has formed in the Atlantic as Subtropical Storm Don was labeled by the National Hurricane Center Friday morning.

The storm is located out over the North Atlantic and is no threat to land. The storm is embedded in an upper level trough hence the subtropical designation by the National Hurricane Center.

Elsewhere in the tropics, all is quiet for the next 7 days.

