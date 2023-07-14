Subtropical Storm Don forms in the middle of the Atlantic

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A new storm has formed in the Atlantic as Subtropical Storm Don was labeled by the National Hurricane Center Friday morning.

The storm is located out over the North Atlantic and is no threat to land. The storm is embedded in an upper level trough hence the subtropical designation by the National Hurricane Center.

Subtropical Storm Don forms out in the middle of the Atlantic. It will move over colder water into the weekend so it’s likely at peak intensity now. No threat to any land. @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/f3SCN10Q0L — Zack Fradella (@ZackFradellaWx) July 14, 2023

Elsewhere in the tropics, all is quiet for the next 7 days.

