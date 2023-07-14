BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Subtropical storm Don forms in open Atlantic waters, becomes the fifth named storm of the year

A graphic from the National Hurricane Center shows the forecasted movement of subtropical storm...
A graphic from the National Hurricane Center shows the forecasted movement of subtropical storm Don.(National Hurricane Center/NOAA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Subtropical storm Don formed in open Atlantic waters on Friday, posing no threat to land, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph) and was moving north at six mph (nine kph). It was located about 1,165 miles (1,875 kilometers) west-southwest of the Azores, a cluster of islands west of Portugal.

Don is the fifth named storm to form this year. It’s forecast to turn east on Sunday and weaken in upcoming days.

A subtropical storm tends to have a wide zone of strong winds farther from its center compared with a tropical storm, which generates heavier rains, according to the U.S. National Weather Service.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelby Latino will return to anchor two new Fox 8 shows this fall.
Shelby Latino returns to anchor two new Fox 8 shows this fall
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
3-year-old struck, killed after falling from tractor in Folsom, deputies say
3-year-old struck, killed after falling from tractor in Folsom, deputies say
A large oak tree being trimmed snapped in half, injuring at least one person in Jackson Square...
16-year-old critically injured after large oak tree snaps in half, crashes in Jackson Square
FILE - An Amber Alert for a missing 9-month-old in Alabama was canceled after she was found...
Missing 9-month-old found alive, Amber Alert canceled

Latest News

FILE - Robert De Niro, left, and his daughter Drena De Niro appear at the 20th annual Hollywood...
Arrest made in connection with Robert De Niro’s grandson’s death, reports say
India launched its third lunar mission on Friday, seeking to become the fourth country to...
Crowds cheer as India launches a lander and rover to explore the moon’s south pole
Reported meteor falls across South Louisiana skies early Friday morning
Reported meteor falls across South Louisiana skies early Friday morning
Reported meteor falls across South Louisiana skies early Friday morning
Reported meteor falls across South Louisiana skies early Friday morning
IRS leaders said they collected $38 million in delinquent taxes from more than 175 high-income...
IRS says it collected $38 million from more than 175 high-income tax delinquents