Armed man arrested for attempted murder of four officers in Galliano

GALLIANO, La. (WVUE) - Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of David Foret, a 39-year-old resident of Galliano, charged with the attempted murder of four officers and several other offenses.

Authorities received a call reporting shots fired in the 18500 block of West 194th Street in Galliano around 6:30 a.m. Friday (July 14). Deputies and officers from the Port Fourchon Harbor Police quickly responded to the scene.

Through their investigation, detectives discovered that Foret had walked into the middle of LA Highway 1, in front of his residence, and fired multiple rounds into the air across Bayou Lafourche.

Upon arrival, deputies encountered Foret, still armed with a handgun, walking on the highway. They immediately instructed him to drop his weapon, but he refused and continued to approach the deputies.

Foret removed bullets from his handgun and moved closer to the deputies. In response, the deputies tased him to subdue him and effect an arrest.

Foret resisted, violently striking one deputy in the head with his handgun and biting another deputy.

During the struggle, Foret gained control of one of the officer’s firearms and fired two rounds, narrowly missing an officer. As additional law enforcement personnel arrived at the scene, they were finally able to take Foret into custody.

Two deputies sustained injuries during the altercation and were treated at a local hospital.

Following the arrest, a search warrant was obtained for Foret’s residence, where deputies discovered 30 firearms, including handguns, shotguns, rifles, and a significant amount of ammunition, were seized from the property.

Foret is currently being held at Thibodaux’s Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. In addition to an outstanding warrant for the illegal carrying of weapons, Foret now faces charges, including four counts of attempted first-degree murder, disarming a peace officer, aggravated second-degree battery, battery of a police officer, aggravated assault on a peace officer, and illegal use of weapons.

His bail has been set at $1,312,500.

