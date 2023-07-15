Construction on levee project to cost around $1.3 billion dollars more than anticipated

LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) - As the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) revised its cost estimate, officials now estimate the construction cost on new levee system west of New Orleans has climbed to around $3.7 billion.

The West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Project would erect roughly 18 miles of new levees around communities like LaPlace, which currently falls outside of levee protection.

The project would provide 100-year flood protection to more than 60,000 residents, like Rob Voros of LaPlace.

“Lake Pontchartrain, it just comes through,” Voros said. “There’s nothing stopping us from getting flooded, between us and Lake Pontchartrain.”

Voros lives in the River Forest subdivision off Airline Highway and said his house got eight inches of stormwater during both Hurricanes Isaac in 2012 and Ida.

His entire neighborhood was flooded.

“A swimming pool,” he said. “Just water everywhere.”

Once the new levees are completed, USACE said it will protect residents in St. Charles, St. John and St. James Parishes from the waters of Lake Pontchartrain.

But the project will come with a higher cost than originally anticipated.

“When we originally were funded for it, we were provided 760 million, that’s what we expected the cost is,” said Rick Boyett, spokesperson for the Corps. “Recently we went in, reevaluated, wanted to make sure we considered all the conditions with better designs, as well as current inflation rates, current market rates, current construction rates.”

The adjustment means construction on the levees will cost an additional $1.27 billion, or around $2 billion total.

An additional $1.7 billion would be used for future levee lifts and environmental impact mitigation.

“It is kind of the sign of the times right now,” Boyett said, noting USACE and other construction projects are facing similar rising costs nationwide.

Around $100 million in work has already begun, including three levee reaches and pile load testing at the sites of two new pumping stations.

Boyett said work will go on as normal.

“They’ll continue unimpeded, we also have five contracts either advertised or scheduled to be advertised this year,” he said. “We’ll continue moving forward with those.”

“An increase in project cost has become common throughout the nation, for not only Corps of Engineers constructed projects, but also for goods and services due to ongoing supply chain issues,” said Col. Cullen Jones, New Orleans District Commander, in a prepared statement.

“We will continue to press forward in completing the ongoing work as well as awarding new construction contracts while simultaneously pursuing every option for securing additional funds required to deliver this system that will reduce hurricane storm damage risk for more than 60,000 residents in St. Charles, St. James and St. John the Baptist parishes.”

Boyett said the Corps, once the number has been vetted and finalized, will approach Congress to secure the additional funding.

In a statement, St. John the Baptist Parish President Jaclyn Hotard said:

“...the progress on the levee has not slowed down. In fact, the USACE New Orleans’ office reported this week that plans and specs were signed on yet another levee section that will soon be out for bid. Additionally, I have been in constant communication with our federal delegation and non-federal sponsors, CPRA and PLD, and all are firmly committed to the quick completion of this critical project.”

