Growing numbers of coyotes in New Orleans and Metairie raise concerns among residents

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In a growing concern for New Orleans and Metairie residents, animal control experts emphasize the importance of managing the increasing population of coyotes in the area. Recent sightings near City Park and Lake Pontchartrain have raised alarm bells.

Last week, a Lakeview man captured video footage of a large group of coyotes near City Park during the early morning hours.

Professional hunter Gino Ascani, who was present at the scene, witnessed eight coyotes roaming freely. This sighting is just one example of the species’ presence, with several reports of coyotes being spotted within a mile of Lake Pontchartrain in the northern parts of Orleans and Jefferson parishes.

The escalating sightings have made pet owners like Bart Savoie extra cautious. Savoie keeps his 12-year-old Chihuahua named ‘Peanut’ close, concerned about the safety of his beloved pet.

“He’s a 4-pound Chihuahua... the hawks will get to him; you have to worry about everything with him,” Savoie shared.

In Metairie’s Avron area, neighbors have reported the disappearance of several cats, fearing that they may have fallen victim to coyotes.

Joe Andrade, an animal nuisance expert, recently captured three coyotes in Metairie near Transcontinental.

However, due to the species’ potential as a rabies vector, euthanizing them remains the only viable option.

“We have to euthanize them. That’s the only option because they are a rabies vector species, so you can’t move them,” Andrade said.

Trapping efforts conducted by Nuisance Control officers raise concerns of inadvertently stimulating population growth, particularly if dominant males are eliminated.

“Females when they do breed, they actually have more pups when the numbers get thin,” said Andrade.

The experts say there are a couple of reasons why the coyote sightings are usually in areas near the river or the lake.

“I’ve heard there are people feeding the cats on the rocks of the levee, and that has a lot to do with it,” said Andrade.

“They stay close to escape routes. They don’t travel too far into a city. They stay on the outskirts where they live in the woods,” said Ascani.

Experts strongly advise residents to take precautions. Ascani cautioned against leaving food outdoors for pets, as it may attract coyotes to their location.

Residents are encouraged to keep their pets indoors to ensure their safety. In response to the growing concern, Jefferson Parish officials are placing warning signs in Metairie to alert neighbors about the potential threat posed by coyotes.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.