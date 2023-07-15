Hot weekend, stormy for the second half

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Temperatures stay hot this weekend.

Highs Saturday will be in the mid-90s. Storm chances are lower with only a few pop-up storms in the afternoon. A heat advisory is in effect with feels-like temperatures in the 108 to 112 range.

Sunday our storm chances will be higher as a storm complex moves in during the early evening hours. Some afternoon storms are possible ahead of these storms as well. Gusty winds and brief flooding rainfall will be possible. Highs will still get into the mid-90s during the day with plenty of sun in the early hours.

We could see another storm complex on Monday before we start to dry out as the ridge to our west builds. This will take temperatures well above-normal into the upper 90s by the end of the week.

