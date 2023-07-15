BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Man shoves 80-year-old woman to ground, steals her car Friday in Ninth Ward, NOPD says

An 80-year-old woman was shoved to the ground and had her car stolen early Friday evening (July...
An 80-year-old woman was shoved to the ground and had her car stolen early Friday evening (July 14) in the 1700 block of Mazant Street in the Ninth Ward, New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An 80-year-old woman was shoved to the ground by a man who then stole her car Friday evening (July 14) in the Ninth Ward, New Orleans police said.

The woman was standing next to her 2013 Nissan Sentra in the 1700 block of Mazant Street around 6:29 p.m. when the unknown suspect -- described by police only as a Black male -- pushed her to the ground and fled in her car, the NOPD said.

Police did not say whether the woman was injured, nor what condition she was left in.

The NOPD also did not reveal the color of the stolen car, but said it bears Louisiana license plate YCH132. Anyone with information on the crime, car or suspect is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Shelby Latino will return to anchor two new Fox 8 shows this fall.
Shelby Latino returns to anchor two new Fox 8 shows this fall
3-year-old struck, killed after falling from tractor in Folsom, deputies say
3-year-old struck, killed after falling from tractor in Folsom, deputies say
FILE - An Amber Alert for a missing 9-month-old in Alabama was canceled after she was found...
Missing 9-month-old found alive, Amber Alert canceled
Homes are covered in blue tarps after suffering damage from Hurricane Ida.
Fortified Homes grants to be awarded regardless of income; here’s how to apply

Latest News

San Fermin in Nueva Orleans 2023
Roller derby skating 'bulls,' armed with plastic bats, line up ready to chase runners at the...
Runners, walkers and bat-swinging ‘bulls’ take to streets for San Fermin in Nueva Orleans
Iberville officials lift 'shelter in place' order after explosion at Dow chemical plant
Construction on levee project to cost around $1.3 billion dollars more than anticipated
Levee project to cost $1.3 billion more than anticipated