Man shoves 80-year-old woman to ground, steals her car Friday in Ninth Ward, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An 80-year-old woman was shoved to the ground by a man who then stole her car Friday evening (July 14) in the Ninth Ward, New Orleans police said.

The woman was standing next to her 2013 Nissan Sentra in the 1700 block of Mazant Street around 6:29 p.m. when the unknown suspect -- described by police only as a Black male -- pushed her to the ground and fled in her car, the NOPD said.

Police did not say whether the woman was injured, nor what condition she was left in.

The NOPD also did not reveal the color of the stolen car, but said it bears Louisiana license plate YCH132. Anyone with information on the crime, car or suspect is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.