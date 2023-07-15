Runners, walkers and bat-swinging ‘bulls’ take to streets for San Fermin in Nueva Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -- Hundreds of white-clad runners and walkers -- many carrying a Sangria or other beverage along the way -- took to the streets of the Central Business District with roller-skating “bulls” in pursuit Saturday (July 15) for the 17th edition of San Fermin in Nueva Orleans.

The “Running of the Bulls” has evolved into one of New Orleans’ most popular summer parties. Correros (runners) gather at 6:30 a.m. to start imbibing -- er, hydrating -- before the 8 a.m. release of the “bulls” for an event very loosely based on the annual bull-running spectacle and festival in Pamplona, Spain.

Costumed roller derby skaters enthusiastically play the roles of the bulls in the New Orleans version, armed with plastic baseball bats they are distinctly unafraid to use. The power behind their strikes usually grows in direct proportion to a correro’s taunting or utter disregard for a fast-approaching bull.

For many, participation in the event comes down to the host organization’s credo, “Porque No? (Why not?)”

Roller derby skating 'bulls,' armed with plastic bats, line up ready to chase runners at the annual San Fermin in Nueva Orleans 'Running of the Bulls' in the Central Business District on Saturday (July 15). (Courtesy of Jennifer Daley)

The Howlin’ Wolf (907 S. Peters St.) took over this year as the site of the pre- and post-race party, with live entertainment provided by Warm Advice, the Rebirth Brass Band and Boyfriend.

Some proceeds from the $25 ticket price also are donated to the host organization’s charities of choice. This year’s recipients are “Beth’s Friends Forever,” which provides resources for women fighting cancer in the Greater New Orleans Area, and the nonprofit Big Easy Animal Rescue.

