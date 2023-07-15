Storms are likely for Sunday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The heat continues but storms could bring some slightly cooler temperatures - even if brief - in the coming days.

Tonight, mostly clear skies as lows fall back to the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunday will be another hot day as a Heat Advisory is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM. Highs will return to the upper 90s with “feels like” temperatures around 110º. A complex of storms will move in from the northwest by the afternoon through the early evening. The biggest threat will be heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

Monday, look for highs in the mid 90s with chances for afternoon storms. An upper-level high pressure system that has been giving heat to the desert SW and Texas will slowly build to the east. This will promote dry conditions as well as hot temperatures through much of next week. Highs will rival records and potentially hit 100º in some areas.

Subtropical Storm Don is expected to meander around the northern Atlantic, posing no threat to land. It looks to weaken to a Depression by Sunday.

