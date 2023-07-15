BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Video shows plane taking off from highway after pilot forced to make emergency landing

A small plane took flight from Interstate 10 in Suwannee County on Friday after the pilot made an emergency landing. (Source: WCTV)
By Chasity Maynard and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) - A pilot was forced to land a plane on a highway in Florida after running out of fuel.

Authorities said the incident happened on Friday afternoon on Interstate 10 in Suwannee County.

A 53-year-old pilot from Lee County landed the plane without injury on I-10 near mile marker 272, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP was notified of the landing at about 4 p.m.

The pilot was flying to Cross City when fuel ran out in one of the plane’s tanks and the aircraft wouldn’t transfer to the other fuel tank, according to the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office.

As the pilot attempted to land, a motorist on the interstate realized what was happening and stepped in to help. According to the FHP, the driver slowed traffic and cleared a spot for the pilot to land on the highway.

Drivers then helped push the plane off the road and into a grass median, authorities said.

An officer with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services took the pilot to get fuel after the landing.

Troopers then closed a portion of I-10 around 6 p.m. to give the pilot enough room for takeoff.

Authorities said the pilot will not face any fines.

Copyright 2023 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelby Latino will return to anchor two new Fox 8 shows this fall.
Shelby Latino returns to anchor two new Fox 8 shows this fall
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
3-year-old struck, killed after falling from tractor in Folsom, deputies say
3-year-old struck, killed after falling from tractor in Folsom, deputies say
A large oak tree being trimmed snapped in half, injuring at least one person in Jackson Square...
16-year-old critically injured after large oak tree snaps in half, crashes in Jackson Square
FILE - An Amber Alert for a missing 9-month-old in Alabama was canceled after she was found...
Missing 9-month-old found alive, Amber Alert canceled

Latest News

Three police officers were reportedly shot in Fargo, North Dakota, on Friday.
3 police officers reportedly shot in Fargo, North Dakota
Growing numbers of coyotes in New Orleans and Metairie raise concerns among residents
Growing numbers of coyotes in New Orleans and Metairie raise concerns among residents
Justine Bateman, center, and Oneika Barrett, left, celebrate outside Netflix during a Writers...
Movie stars join picket lines in fight over the future of Hollywood
Fire officials in Arizona say a mother and her child have died after their apartment went up in...
Mother dies day after 3-year-old son killed in apartment fire, officials say