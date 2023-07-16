Back in the storm track, but still hot

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We are back in the storm track for Sunday and Monday.

A storm complex moving to the southeast from Oklahoma and Texas will produce an outflow boundary that will move through our area this afternoon and evening. The biggest risk from these storms will be damaging gusty winds and flooding rainfall. Before the storm system moves through, temperatures will climb into the mid-90s across the area.

Monday will be similar with another storm complex coming down around the large ridge of high pressure to our west. This will increase our afternoon storm chances once again.

Midweek things begin to heat up and dry out a bit as this ridge builds east. This will put our temperatures in the upper 90s across the area, nearing record highs.

