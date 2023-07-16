BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Back in the storm track, but still hot

Heat builds this week
Storms today
Storms today(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We are back in the storm track for Sunday and Monday.

A storm complex moving to the southeast from Oklahoma and Texas will produce an outflow boundary that will move through our area this afternoon and evening. The biggest risk from these storms will be damaging gusty winds and flooding rainfall. Before the storm system moves through, temperatures will climb into the mid-90s across the area.

Monday will be similar with another storm complex coming down around the large ridge of high pressure to our west. This will increase our afternoon storm chances once again.

Midweek things begin to heat up and dry out a bit as this ridge builds east. This will put our temperatures in the upper 90s across the area, nearing record highs.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Shelby Latino will return to anchor two new Fox 8 shows this fall.
Shelby Latino returns to anchor two new Fox 8 shows this fall
3-year-old struck, killed after falling from tractor in Folsom, deputies say
3-year-old struck, killed after falling from tractor in Folsom, deputies say
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, 25.
Woman disappears after calling 911 to report child alone on interstate in Alabama
FILE - An Amber Alert for a missing 9-month-old in Alabama was canceled after she was found...
Missing 9-month-old found alive, Amber Alert canceled

Latest News

Evening weather update for Saturday, July 15
Rain is likely for Sunday.
Storms are likely for Sunday
Morning weather update for Saturday, July 15
This weekend
Hot weekend, stormy for the second half