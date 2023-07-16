Heart of Louisiana: Saving the Louisiana Pine Snake

KISATCHIE NATIONAL FOREST, La. (WVUE) - As the US Forest Service works to restore Louisiana’s Longleaf Pine habitat, it’s also bringing in more snakes. Hundreds of rare Louisiana Pine Snakes are being released into the woods of Central Louisiana.

Louisiana has numerous venomous snakes, but the Louisiana Pine Snake is not among them. You’re not likely to even see one, as they spend most of their time underground, hunting in tunnels for gophers and other burrowing prey.

With only a few hundred ever captured, the Louisiana Pine Snake is one of the rarest snakes in North America. Dave McNamara takes a look at the work being done to restore the Louisiana Pine Snake’s habitat and population in the Heart of Louisiana.

To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here.

