One juvenile fatally shot, another in custody after a shooting in Harvey, police say

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting in Harvey Saturday evening (July 15).

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto confirms a juvenile male’s death and another in custody.

Deputies responded to a call at a residence in the 2100 block of Snowbird Drive at around 5:18 pm. Upon arrival, police discovered the victim and suspect on the scene, with the victim pronounced dead.

No further information is available at this time.

