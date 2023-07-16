BBB Accredited Business
One juvenile fatally shot, another injured during a shooting in Harvey, police say

Police lights and caution tape.f
Police lights and caution tape.f(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT
HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting in Harvey Saturday evening (July 15).

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto confirms a juvenile male’s death and another in custody.

Deputies responded to a call at a residence in the 2100 block of Snowbird Drive at around 5:18 pm. Upon arrival, police discovered the victim and suspect on the scene, with the victim pronounced dead.

No further information is available at this time.

