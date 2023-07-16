BBB Accredited Business
Storms linger into Sunday evening with another round for Monday

Heavy downpours will be the biggest threat
Rain tonight and into Monday.
Rain tonight and into Monday.(WVUE Fox 8)
By Amber Wheeler
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Expect storm coverage to be widespread this evening through tonight with more storms on the way for Monday. Then the pattern turns dry and hot.

Storms will continue for many through this evening. Heavy downpours will be the biggest threat with gusty winds. Localized flooding will remain a concern until the rain begins to taper later tonight. Behind the storms, temperatures will cool to the low to mid 70s as we head into Monday morning. Patchy fog is not out of the question on tomorrow’s commute.

Monday, we’ll heat to the mid 90s. Since we’ll start off a few degrees cooler, the highs will be a few degrees lower Monday than they were on Sunday. The humidity will still be high so expect the heat index to stay dangerous at around 110º. A northwesterly flow will keep the weather stormy for Monday afternoon. Heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning will all be possible.

An upper-level high will build into the region through much of the week which will keep our storm chances around 20% and less from Tuesday through Friday. Highs will heat to the mid to upper 90s. The heat index will stay high at around 105º to 110º all week.

The tropics: Subtropical Depression Don continues to meander around the same area in the Atlantic and still looks to stay as no threat to land. We have no other tropical developments expected within the next 7 days.

