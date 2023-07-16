Tragic fire claims life of female resident at Tops’l Condominiums in Mandeville

MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - A structure fire erupted at the Tops’l Condominiums, leading to the death of a female resident Saturday (July 16).

Mandeville Fire/EMS units responded to the emergency call at 8:43 a.m., discovering smoke emanating from the roof upon arrival.

Upon further investigation, firefighters identified the source of the fire within one of the condo units. A female victim was found inside the affected residence.

Mandeville FireMedics took her to Lakeview Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The fire was rapidly contained and extinguished, limiting the damage to the unit where it originated. However, minor smoke damage did occur in the adjacent units due to the incident.

The Mandeville Fire/EMS, the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, and the Mandeville Police Department are investigating the fire’s cause.

