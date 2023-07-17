BBB Accredited Business
13-Year-Old girl shot in New Orleans East, police say

Police lights and caution tape.f
Police lights and caution tape.f(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 13-year-old girl was shot in the body in the 14900 block of Curran Blvd in New Orleans East Sunday (July 16), police say.

She was taken to a local hospital in stable condition by EMS. The incident was reported to the NOPD at 9:14 p.m.

No further details are available as the investigation continues.

