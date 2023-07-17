13-Year-Old girl shot in New Orleans East, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 13-year-old girl was shot in the body in the 14900 block of Curran Blvd in New Orleans East Sunday (July 16), police say.

She was taken to a local hospital in stable condition by EMS. The incident was reported to the NOPD at 9:14 p.m.

No further details are available as the investigation continues.

