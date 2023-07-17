BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

18-year-old killed when loose tire crashed into car on highway, sheriff’s office says

Deputies believe a tire may have broken away from a dually pickup truck, causing it to roll out...
Deputies believe a tire may have broken away from a dually pickup truck, causing it to roll out of control over a concrete barrier and hit Lauren Collins’ car.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX/Gray News) – An 18-year-old was killed in Kentucky after her car was hit by a loose tire early Sunday morning, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said.

The preliminary investigation suggests Lauren Collins was driving on I-75 around 12:15 a.m. when her car’s windshield was hit by a tire.

Deputies believe it may have broken away from a dually pickup truck, causing it to roll out of control over a concrete barrier and hit Collins’ car.

The Walton Fire Department extricated Collins and took her to the hospital where she was treated for life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Collins later died at the hospital.

Deputies say they have not found the vehicle that lost a tire on northbound I-75.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Shelby Latino will return to anchor two new Fox 8 shows this fall.
Shelby Latino returns to anchor two new Fox 8 shows this fall
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
3-year-old struck, killed after falling from tractor in Folsom, deputies say
3-year-old struck, killed after falling from tractor in Folsom, deputies say
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, 25.
Woman disappears after calling 911 to report child alone on interstate in Alabama

Latest News

This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding and a partially fallen tree...
Massive search is underway for missing children swept away in suburban Philadelphia flash flood
A deputy in Forrest County, Miss., is shown with Clyde the Camel on Sunday.
Deputies wrangle wayward camel
Jimmie DeRamus
Former cast member of ‘Cajun Pawn Stars’ and owner of Silver Dollar Pawn & Jewelry Center dies
Police lights and caution tape.f
2 juveniles shot in New Orleans East, police say