2 juveniles shot in New Orleans East, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 13-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl were shot in New Orleans East, according to information from the NOPD.

The two juveniles were shot in the 14900 block of Curran Blvd Sunday (July 16), police say.

They were taken to a local hospital by EMS. The incident was reported to the NOPD at 9:14 p.m.

No further details are available as the investigation continues.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.