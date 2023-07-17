BBB Accredited Business
2 juveniles shot in New Orleans East, police say

Police lights and caution tape.f
Police lights and caution tape.f(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 13-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl were shot in New Orleans East, according to information from the NOPD.

The two juveniles were shot in the 14900 block of Curran Blvd Sunday (July 16), police say.

They were taken to a local hospital by EMS. The incident was reported to the NOPD at 9:14 p.m.

No further details are available as the investigation continues.

