2 killed in shooting at shipyard in Harvey, officials say
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - Two people were killed in a shooting at a West Bank shipyard on Monday, July 17, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities say the shooting happened at the FMT Shipyard on Peters Road in Harvey, Louisiana around 1 p.m.
Two people were reportedly killed, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said. It is unclear if they were employees or not.
Deputies are working to develop a suspect.
Details are limited at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
