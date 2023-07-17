2 killed in shooting at shipyard in Harvey, officials say

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - Two people were killed in a shooting at a West Bank shipyard on Monday, July 17, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the shooting happened at the FMT Shipyard on Peters Road in Harvey, Louisiana around 1 p.m.

Two people were reportedly killed, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said. It is unclear if they were employees or not.

Two people were killed in a shooting at a West Bank shipyard on Monday, July 17, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. (WVUE)

Deputies are working to develop a suspect.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.