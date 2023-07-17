BBB Accredited Business
2 killed in shooting at shipyard in Harvey, officials say

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - Two people were killed in a shooting at a West Bank shipyard on Monday, July 17, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the shooting happened at the FMT Shipyard on Peters Road in Harvey, Louisiana around 1 p.m.

Two people were reportedly killed, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said. It is unclear if they were employees or not.

Two people were killed in a shooting at a West Bank shipyard on Monday, July 17, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.(WVUE)

Deputies are working to develop a suspect.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

