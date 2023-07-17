Bruce: Rain chances will go back down as the hot heat ridge returns this week
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Over the last few days several of us got some much needed rain. We could actually use more but the weather pattern is shifting to a drier one.
An upper high with hot temps will be shifting our way from the west. As is moves closer, rain chances will drop to near 0 and tempos will soar back into the upper 90s. With the humidity, the feels like temps will be in the 105-110° range. Some even hotter than that. Heat advisories will go back into effect through the rest of the week. We will be flirting with record highs again.
More in the heat advisories, as heat index values will likely reach heat advisory and excessive heat warning criteria by the end of the week with feels-like temperatures in the 110s. Take heat precautions, limit outdoor activity, and check in on your loved ones this week. For now the tropics remain quiet.
