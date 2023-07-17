Bruce: Rain chances will go back down as the hot heat ridge returns this week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Over the last few days several of us got some much needed rain. We could actually use more but the weather pattern is shifting to a drier one.

An upper high with hot temps will be shifting our way from the west. As is moves closer, rain chances will drop to near 0 and tempos will soar back into the upper 90s. With the humidity, the feels like temps will be in the 105-110° range. Some even hotter than that. Heat advisories will go back into effect through the rest of the week. We will be flirting with record highs again.

Bruce: The heat ridge that was with us 2 weeks ago is heading home. It will bring bach temps into the 95-100° range with heat index readings at 105-109° with some up to 115° raiun chances drop drop to near 0° through Friday. pic.twitter.com/OrpdGLSLsI — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) July 17, 2023

More in the heat advisories, as heat index values will likely reach heat advisory and excessive heat warning criteria by the end of the week with feels-like temperatures in the 110s. Take heat precautions, limit outdoor activity, and check in on your loved ones this week. For now the tropics remain quiet.

