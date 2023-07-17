Coroner identifies 5 recent shooting victims in Orleans Parish

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office on Monday (July 17) identified five people recently killed.

Authorities say Leah Perry, 17, was found with at least one gunshot wound to her body around 7:10 p.m. on July 7 in the 4300 block of North Villere Street. Police said the girl was standing outside when she was gunned down by the occupants of a dark-colored sedan. No one else was reported injured in the drive-by attack.

Another 17-year-old was shot dead within an hour. According to officials, Corey Clausell was found in an alley in the 7000 block of Salem Drive suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

On July 11, police say a 19-year-old was shot dead around 1:15 p.m. in the 7600 block of Shorewood Boulevard. The coroner’s office identified the victim as Ricardo Williams. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Around the same time, police say a suspected domestic dispute resulted in the death of a 47-year-old woman, identified as Tomika Chapman. Gregory Chapman, 56, reportedly turned himself in shortly after the shooting and was booked for second-degree murder.

The next day, on July 12, police say a man was fatally shot in the 1800 block of Marais Street around 9 p.m. The coroner’s office identified the victim as 57-year-old Sidney Brown.

The NOPD is urging anyone with information about either of these homicides is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

