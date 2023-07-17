BBB Accredited Business
Elderly woman carjacked on Mazant Street, police seek public’s help to identify suspects

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspects in a carjacking incident targeting an elderly female on Mazant Street.

The incident happened on Friday (July 14) in the 1700 block of Mazant Street. The victim’s vehicle, a 2013 gray Nissan Sentra with Louisiana license plate YCH132, was stolen during the incident.

MORE: Man shoves 80-year-old woman to ground, steals her car Friday in Ninth Ward, NOPD says

Police say around 6:30 p.m., the victim had momentarily exited her vehicle while the engine was still running to move her garbage can. As she returned to her vehicle, an unidentified suspect forcefully pushed her to the ground and fled the scene in her car.

The suspect drove the stolen vehicle westbound on North Roman Street, with another vehicle that had dropped off the suspect closely following behind.

Investigators managed to obtain surveillance video from the area, which captured a gray four-door vehicle dropping off the suspect at the corner of Mazant and North Roman Streets. The suspect, dressed in all red clothing, was seen walking toward the victim’s residence.

The surveillance camera did not capture the actual carjacking incident. Still, the video shows the suspect driving away in the victim’s vehicle, heading northbound on Mazant Street and westbound on North Roman Street.

The vehicle that had dropped off the suspect made a U-turn on Mazant Street and followed the stolen vehicle.

The primary suspect is described as a black male wearing red pants and a red hooded jacket. The suspect’s vehicle appears to be a four-door gray car.

Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of the stolen vehicle is urged to contact Fifth District Detectives at 504-658-6050 or Crimestoppers at 822-1111.

