BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Former cast member of ‘Cajun Pawn Stars’ and owner of Silver Dollar Pawn & Jewelry Center dies

Jimmie DeRamus
Jimmie DeRamus(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Jimmie Dale DeRamus, who opened the Silver Dollar Pawn & Jewelry Center in 1985 with his wife, died on July 13, 2023, from cancer complications. He was 71.

DeRamus and his family also were cast members of the reality show “Cajun Pawn Stars”, which was filmed in Alexandria at their pawn shop.

He and his wife, Peggy, were married for 50 years and they had three children together.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Shelby Latino will return to anchor two new Fox 8 shows this fall.
Shelby Latino returns to anchor two new Fox 8 shows this fall
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
3-year-old struck, killed after falling from tractor in Folsom, deputies say
3-year-old struck, killed after falling from tractor in Folsom, deputies say
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, 25.
Woman disappears after calling 911 to report child alone on interstate in Alabama

Latest News

Woman killed in car on Chef Menteur Highway
Woman killed in car on Chef Menteur Highway
The federal monitor for the NOPD consent decree says the police department is 'backsliding' in...
NOPD on track to have fewest officers in more than 75 years, crime analyst says
NOPD investigating fatal early morning shooting in Plum Orchard
NOPD on track to have fewest officers in more than 75 years, crime analyst says