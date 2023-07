Former employee kills 2 at FMT Shipyard after being fired, sheriff says

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - Two people were killed in a shooting at a West Bank shipyard on Monday, July 17, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the shooting happened at the FMT Shipyard & Repairs on Peters Road in Harvey, Louisiana around 1 p.m.

Two men were reportedly killed, according to Sheriff Joe Lopinto. Their ages and identities have not been released.

The suspect was described as a former employee who was recently fired. Officials believe he targeted two men who worked in the same labor crew as him.

“From what I understand they were labor-type jobs. I think they were part of a grass-cutting crew, that type of stuff, just labor-type,” Lopinto said from the scene.

Authorities say the suspect, who remains unidentified, was picked up from the shipyard by his mother, who “didn’t know anything,” and brought him to his home at an apartment complex on Manhattan Boulevard.

Sheriff Lopinto says units converged on the apartment and observed the suspect coming out onto his balcony several times. He says the suspect came down the steps and walked over to a dumpster when he spotted deputies and took off on foot.

The suspect then reportedly produced a firearm and began shooting at deputies. Lopinto says multiple deputies returned fire, killing the man.

“He came out of the apartment came down the steps of the apartment itself and walked over to a dumpster area. When he saw units in the area. He ended up started running from them. They began converging he actually picked up his firearm and started firing shots on our officers. I have numerous officers that returned fire at that point in time and he is now pronounced dead here,” Lopinto said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

