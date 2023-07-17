BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Hammond police identify suspect shot by officer during narcotics search

Officer-involved shooting graphic.
Officer-involved shooting graphic.(MGN)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A narcotics suspect shot Saturday (July 15) by a Hammond Police officer remains hospitalized and will be booked upon his discharge, authorities said.

Police said officers were executing a narcotics search warrant on Natchez Street when the officer-involved shooting occurred around 6 a.m. Police identified the suspect as 41-year-old Lionell Jackson, but have not described the sequence of events that led to his shooting.

Police said medical aid was rendered to Jackson at the scene and he was rushed to North Oaks Medical Center for additional treatment.

The incident is under investigation. Per HPD policy, all officers involved have been placed on administrative leave while the internal investigation is conducted. Results of the investigation will be forwarded to the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s office for review.

Police said Jackson “had two active charges” for narcotics distribution involving more than 600 suspected fentanyl pills when the search warrant was executed. Police said Jackson will face additional counts of possession with intent to distribute narcotics, obstruction of justice, five counts of possession of legend drugs and one count of illegal possession of a firearm while in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Shelby Latino will return to anchor two new Fox 8 shows this fall.
Shelby Latino returns to anchor two new Fox 8 shows this fall
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
3-year-old struck, killed after falling from tractor in Folsom, deputies say
3-year-old struck, killed after falling from tractor in Folsom, deputies say
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, 25.
Woman disappears after calling 911 to report child alone on interstate in Alabama

Latest News

New Orleans native Kenneth Polite, who left his hometown in 2018 when his wife took a position...
New Orleans’ Kenneth Polite leaving high-ranking DOJ post
Two people were killed in a shooting at a West Bank shipyard on Monday, July 17, according to...
Recently fired man kills 2 ex-coworkers, dies in shootout with deputies, sheriff says
National Title talk heating up at LSU's SEC Media Days - Brian Kelly
National Title talk heating up at LSU's SEC Media Days
72-year-old woman killed in Mandeville condo fire
72-year-old woman killed in Mandeville condo fire
Former employee kills 2 at FMT Shipyard after being fired, sheriff says
Former employee kills 2 at FMT Shipyard after being fired, sheriff says