Hammond police identify suspect shot by officer during narcotics search

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A narcotics suspect shot Saturday (July 15) by a Hammond Police officer remains hospitalized and will be booked upon his discharge, authorities said.

Police said officers were executing a narcotics search warrant on Natchez Street when the officer-involved shooting occurred around 6 a.m. Police identified the suspect as 41-year-old Lionell Jackson, but have not described the sequence of events that led to his shooting.

Police said medical aid was rendered to Jackson at the scene and he was rushed to North Oaks Medical Center for additional treatment.

The incident is under investigation. Per HPD policy, all officers involved have been placed on administrative leave while the internal investigation is conducted. Results of the investigation will be forwarded to the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s office for review.

Police said Jackson “had two active charges” for narcotics distribution involving more than 600 suspected fentanyl pills when the search warrant was executed. Police said Jackson will face additional counts of possession with intent to distribute narcotics, obstruction of justice, five counts of possession of legend drugs and one count of illegal possession of a firearm while in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.

