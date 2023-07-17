BBB Accredited Business
Last day of storm chances before near-record heat the rest of the week

Record highs this week
Record highs this week(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We see our last significant storm chances of the week on Monday.

Temperatures will climb into the mid-90s ahead of afternoon storms. Gusty winds and periods of heavy rainfall are possible.

The rest of the week will be drier as a ridge of high pressure to our west begins to build over the region. This will push our high temperatures into the upper 90s, nearing or breaking records each day through Friday.

Heat index values will likely reach heat advisory and excessive heat warning criteria by the end of the week with feels-like temperatures in the 110s. Take heat precautions, limit outdoor activity, and check in on your loved ones this week.

