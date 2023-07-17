New Orleans’ Kenneth Polite leaving high-ranking DOJ post

WASHINGTON (AP/WVUE) -- New Orleans native Kenneth Polite is stepping down after two years overseeing the US Department of Justice’s criminal division, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Monday (July 17) in a statement.

“Under his leadership, the division has accelerated its efforts to keep the American people safe and tackle some of the most complex and urgent challenges our nation faces,” Garland said.

Garland said Polite’s work at the DOJ included supervising the agency’s investigations and prosecutions of cases ranging from corporate fraud to human trafficking to war crimes investigations in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Garland did not cite a reason for Polite’s departure, but the length of his tenure is similar to many of his predecessors. He is expected to join a private law firm this summer after a short break, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Polite, 47, is a graduate of De La Salle High School, Georgetown University and Harvard’s School of Law. He started his legal career in New York, but returned home to serve as the US Attorney for the Eastern District of Louisiana from September 2013-March 2017 as President Barack Obama’s choice to succeed Jim Letten.

Polite has long been considered a sleeping giant in New Orleans political circles, someone who would be an immediate force if he wished to pursue political office in the city or state.

Amid speculation he might run for district attorney or mayor in New Orleans, Polite instead moved to Philadelphia in 2018 after his wife Dr. Florencia Greer Polite was named to a leadership position at her alma mater, the University of Pennsylvania. The couple met while attending Harvard.

Polite was confirmed to the role overseeing more than 600 federal prosecutors in July 2021.

