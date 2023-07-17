BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

New Orleans’ Kenneth Polite leaving high-ranking DOJ post

New Orleans native Kenneth Polite, who left his hometown in 2018 when his wife took a position...
New Orleans native Kenneth Polite, who left his hometown in 2018 when his wife took a position at the University of Pennsylvania, is stepping down as head of the US Department of Justice's criminal division.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana (file))
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP/WVUE) -- New Orleans native Kenneth Polite is stepping down after two years overseeing the US Department of Justice’s criminal division, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Monday (July 17) in a statement.

“Under his leadership, the division has accelerated its efforts to keep the American people safe and tackle some of the most complex and urgent challenges our nation faces,” Garland said.

Garland said Polite’s work at the DOJ included supervising the agency’s investigations and prosecutions of cases ranging from corporate fraud to human trafficking to war crimes investigations in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Garland did not cite a reason for Polite’s departure, but the length of his tenure is similar to many of his predecessors. He is expected to join a private law firm this summer after a short break, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Polite, 47, is a graduate of De La Salle High School, Georgetown University and Harvard’s School of Law. He started his legal career in New York, but returned home to serve as the US Attorney for the Eastern District of Louisiana from September 2013-March 2017 as President Barack Obama’s choice to succeed Jim Letten.

Polite has long been considered a sleeping giant in New Orleans political circles, someone who would be an immediate force if he wished to pursue political office in the city or state.

Amid speculation he might run for district attorney or mayor in New Orleans, Polite instead moved to Philadelphia in 2018 after his wife Dr. Florencia Greer Polite was named to a leadership position at her alma mater, the University of Pennsylvania. The couple met while attending Harvard.

Polite was confirmed to the role overseeing more than 600 federal prosecutors in July 2021.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Shelby Latino will return to anchor two new Fox 8 shows this fall.
Shelby Latino returns to anchor two new Fox 8 shows this fall
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
3-year-old struck, killed after falling from tractor in Folsom, deputies say
3-year-old struck, killed after falling from tractor in Folsom, deputies say
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, 25.
Woman disappears after calling 911 to report child alone on interstate in Alabama

Latest News

Two people were killed in a shooting at a West Bank shipyard on Monday, July 17, according to...
Recently fired man kills 2 ex-coworkers, dies in shootout with deputies, sheriff says
National Title talk heating up at LSU's SEC Media Days - Brian Kelly
National Title talk heating up at LSU's SEC Media Days
72-year-old woman killed in Mandeville condo fire
72-year-old woman killed in Mandeville condo fire
Former employee kills 2 at FMT Shipyard after being fired, sheriff says
Former employee kills 2 at FMT Shipyard after being fired, sheriff says